West Palm Beach City Hall evacuated after cocaine found on premises

By Danielle Scruggs

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Authorities are investigating after cocaine was found at City Hall of West Palm Beach, sparking an evacuation.

It happened at the building located at 401 Clematis St.

According to the West Palm Beach Fire Department, surveillance video from Saturday shows a man making his way into city hall, then into the council chamber where he left several belongings and a white substance in a bag.

The department was notified at 8:30 a.m. Monday about the white substance. At that point, the building was cleared, the substance was tested and came back positive for cocaine.

People can go back into the building, and the council chamber will be open for tonight’s City Hall meeting.

It’s unclear where the man involved is.

