New ramp makes it easier, safer to pick up passengers from Denver International Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A now-operational on-ramp on Peña Boulevard is expected to make the process of picking up passengers from the Denver International Airport's cell phone lot safer and smoother.

At DIA, drivers picking up a traveler from the airport are not allowed to wait at the curb of the arrivals pickup area. Instead, DIA has a cell phone waiting lot where drivers can park until their traveler is ready for pickup.

Photo courtesy of Denver International Airport

The new ramp cuts down on travel times from the cell phone lot, making it possible for drivers to go straight to Peña Boulevard from the on-ramp. Previously, drivers would have to take East 78th Avenue to Jackson Gap Street in order to make it to Peña Boulevard.

The on-ramp is now fully operational. Drivers can head east on 77th Avenue – formerly a one-way road – and take a right on southbound Gun Club Road to access the new ramp.

Airport officials believe this option will not only be more convenient, but also safer, cutting down on the number of drivers that illegally park on the side of Peña Boulevard.

Crews have been working on constructing the ramp since November 2023. Officials say the project's cost was roughly $5 million and also included the widening of Gun Club Road.

Use of the cell phone waiting lot is free. Drivers can check lot availability at DIA’s website.