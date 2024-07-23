Fort Carson Staff Sergeant is off to the Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Children from the YMCA Summer Camp were able to meet U.S. Olympic Athletes from the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program before they head out to Paris for the Summer Olympics.

The kids were able to ask questions and even get autographs.

One of the athletes is none other than Fort Carson's Staff Sergeant Leonard Korir, who will compete for Team USA in the marathon event.

SSG Korir said it's a dream come true to represent the country that welcomed him with open arms. He's been training hard for the past 5-months.

Korir said it's been a long and tough journey to make it to this point in his life again.

In February he won the bronze medal in the U.S. Olympic Marathon trials that were held in Orlando, his time was 2 hours, 9 minutes, and 57 seconds. For the past 5-months he's had intense training now he's just ready to cross the finish line.

"I'm just trying to take it easy now. Trying to back down and get the get ready mentally for the event, which is coming so fast," said SSG Korir.

He'll be flying out to Paris tomorrow and will compete in the Olympics Marathon event on August 10.