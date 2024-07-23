Colorado receives $129 million to address state’s air quality issue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Energy Office announced Monday that the state is receiving $129 million from the Environmental Protection Agency to invest in improving Colorado's air quality.

The Climate Pollution Reduction grant will allow the state to expand initiatives aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the state and promote community-driven solutions for the problem.

The governor's office said the funding will be used for a variety of purposes, including expanding methane monitoring, investing in methane capturing and providing incentives for the decarbonization of large commercial buildings.

It will also fund a Local Government Climate Action Accelerator, which will support local governments in adopting climate-friendly policies.

“Colorado continues to lead the nation in climate initiatives that reduce air pollution, and move us closer to our climate goals," Polis said in a Monday press release. "Investing in clean energy is an investment in Colorado, and we are grateful to be recognized by the federal government for our landmark plans to reduce emissions by creating more transit oriented communities while continuing to save Coloradans money."

This grant is the latest in a series of funds Colorado has received to address statewide air quality and improve renewable energy efforts.

In April, the Colorado Energy Office was awarded $156 million from the EPA to fund the widespread adoption of rooftop and distributed solar power. The state was also awarded $140 million in funding from the Department of Energy to administer home energy rebates to invest in energy efficiency.

“Since its establishment, the Colorado Energy Office’s mission has been to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through clean and efficient energy,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker in a Monday press release. “Their plan to reduce emissions from coal mines, landfills, and decarbonize commercial buildings through this grant will benefit Coloradans across our state and across industries.”