Air Quality Alert In Effect

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Hazy/smoky skies through the afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has again issued an AIR QUALITY ALERT. This now includes all counties in our area and is in effect until at least 9:00am Wednesday morning. The elderly, young and those with respiratory issues such as asthma may have problems with the smoke. The best way to avoid the adverse effects from the smoke is to remain indoors if possible, especially if the smoke in your area is dense.

TONIGHT: Hazy/smoky skies, otherwise mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s for Colorado Springs and low 60s for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy/smoky skies will persist, otherwise another nice weather day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures slightly above normal. Expect a high of 88° for Colorado Springs and 92° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Beautiful weather again for Thursday with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. The high for Colorado Springs will be in the low 90s and expect mid 90s for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a chance for a few scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. High temperature near 90° for Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.