Victim of crash at Marksheffel and Carefree Circle identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Patrol (CSP)investigated a crash at the intersection of N. Marksheffel Road and N. Carefree Circle on July 21, 2024.

CSP said that the crash involved two passenger vehicles colliding head-on in the intersection. Four parties were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

According to CSP, one of those individuals was pronounced dead at the hospital. The El Paso County Coroner identified them as 75-year-old Noi Barrow.

Identities of the other injured people have not been released yet.