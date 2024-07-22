Skip to Content
News

Victim of crash at Marksheffel and Carefree Circle identified

KRDO
By
Published 1:19 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Patrol (CSP)investigated a crash at the intersection of N. Marksheffel Road and N. Carefree Circle on July 21, 2024.

CSP said that the crash involved two passenger vehicles colliding head-on in the intersection. Four parties were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

According to CSP, one of those individuals was pronounced dead at the hospital. The El Paso County Coroner identified them as 75-year-old Noi Barrow.

Identities of the other injured people have not been released yet.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content