Festival will bring thousands of floating lanterns to Pueblo Riverwalk

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Pueblo will light up with thousands of floating lanterns reflecting off the Riverwalk this weekend.

On July 27 beginning at 6:30 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to decorate their own lantern and float it off into the river with fellow community members.

Event organizers say the festival is intended to give families, friends and strangers a chance to come together, make memories and share a "peaceful, memorable experience."

Ticket prices range from $15 to $25, and the price includes a floating lantern and a marker to decorate it, a commemorative bag and a wristband for entry. There will be select vendors and food trucks at the event, and performers are able to apply for a spot in the festival.

The lanterns are ecofriendly – made from wood and rice paper – and will be cleaned up by staff after the event to protect the Riverwalk.