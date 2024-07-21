Showers and storms continue this evening

THIS EVENING: Widespread shower and thunderstorm activity will continue to impact Southern Colorado this evening. Consistent activity with embedded moderate to heavy rain will once again lead to the potential for flash flooding, especially in prone areas. Storms will clear the I-25 corridor by late evening with spotty showers lingering on the Plains overnight. Rainfall totals could range from .25" to 1" for those who find themselves in the heart of remaining organized storms.

MONDAY: Spotty storms are possible during the afternoon but will remain confined to the Pikes Peak Region. Any storms that pop up will be brief and will contain moderate to heavy rain. High temperatures will run about 10° below normal topping out in the mid-70s to low 80s down low and upper 60s up high.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: A drying and warming trend becomes more apparent Tuesday through Thursday with high temperatures gradually climbing into the 90s across lower elevations and 80s for Teller County by late week.

NEXT WEEKEND: It will be hot, but storm chances will return offering a chance to cool things down during the afternoons.