President Biden steps down from 2024 presidential election

(KRDO) - President Biden has announced he will no longer run for reelection for the 2024 presidential election.

The president announced his withdrawal Sunday morning on X.

This comes weeks after multiple democrats have called on the president to step down.

The president's statement said in part, "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

In a separate X post, President Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his seat in the race.

The president says he will speak to the Nation in further detail about his decision at some point this week.