Colorado lawmakers react in support President Biden stepping down from the presidential race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado lawmakers are reacting to President Biden stepping down from the Presidential Race, many supporting the decisions and policies he made in office.

Colorado House Democrat speaker Julie Mckluskie said she believes this statement is what is best for the country, and thanked President Biden for his service in an email statement Sunday.

“I am grateful for President Biden’s many years of service and deep commitment to the American people, and I believe this decision is what’s best for our country. In the last four years, the president has provided stable global leadership while passing bipartisan legislation to invest in our infrastructure, create jobs, and support schools and local governments through the pandemic. Colorado House Democrats are focused on our vision for Colorado and will continue delivering results that build a more affordable state where everyone can thrive.” - Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon

House Democrat Majority Leader Monica Duran said that she believes it's time to focus on the future and "what's at stake."

“Under President Biden’s leadership, job creation is reaching record highs, and unions and workers have made historic gains. I’m proud of the progress this administration has made to advance gun violence prevention policies and increase services for victims of domestic violence. For Latinos and people of color, this administration has continually tackled the critical issues facing our communities. However, it is time to focus on our future and what’s at stake.” - House Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge

Senator Michael Bennet added that "we owe President Biden a debt of gratitude" for making the decision, after being one of the first Democrat Senators to ask Biden to step down earlier this month.

“Today, we owe President Biden a debt of gratitude that we may never be able to repay. We may not know what comes next, but by passing the torch to a new standard bearer, President Biden has again given us the chance to beat Donald Trump and give our children the future they deserve. Thank you, President Biden." U.S. Senator Michael Bennett

He also applauded Biden's policies and actions in office, including expanding the Child Tax Credit and building national infrastructure, among other things.

On a more hyper-local level, congressional candidate Adam Frisch applauded President Biden's decision to step down.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for our country. I applaud President' Biden’s decision to pass the torch to the next generation of leaders and am grateful for his years of steadfast public service. Regardless of who the eventual candidates for President are, I will remain laser focused on the issues most important to the hardworking men and women of Western and Southern Colorado. In Congress, I will work to cut inflation, secure the border, and protect the freedom for women to make their own healthcare decisions," - Congressional Candidate Adam Frisch

US Representative Brittany Petersen also applauded the decision.

“Joe Biden embodies what it means to be a true patriot who puts the interest of the country and the American people over himself. He has dedicated 50 years fighting to make the lives of regular people better and has led our country through one of the most tumultuous times to the strongest recovery in the world. Joe Biden is a big reason I am here today as a member of Congress and he continues to make me proud with the issues he has championed and the selflessness he has shown. Thank you Joe Biden for all you have done for our country. We are forever grateful." - U.S. Representative Brittany Pettersen

Congressman Jason Crow added that a new Democratic presidential nominee will help the party defeat Republican Nominee Donald Trump come November.