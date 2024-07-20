Skip to Content
Free school supplies for military kids in Colorado Springs thanks to national nonprofit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A national nonprofit is helping children of military families across the city get ready for the upcoming school year.

For 17 years now, Operation Homefront's Back-to-School Brigade has provided backpacks and essential school supplies for military children, at not cost.

Saturday afternoon, 400 kids in the Colorado Springs area received their new tools for success.

According to event organizers, Operation Homefront works to build strong, stable, and secure military families.

They say the brigade helps ensure military children have the resources they need while easing financial burden on their parents.

