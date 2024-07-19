Skip to Content
Prosecutors ask judge for trial date for man charged with attempting to kill Justice Kavanaugh in 2022

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh speaks during judicial conference in May
Eric Gay/AP via CNN Newsource
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh speaks during judicial conference in May
Published 6:57 PM

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — After two years, prosecutors and defense attorneys have not been able to reach a plea deal in the case against the man charged with attempting to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and have asked the judge to set a trial date.

Nicholas Roske, who allegedly flew to the Washington, DC, area and traveled to Kavanaugh’s home with a gun and burglary tools, has been behind bars since he was arrested in June 2022.

He has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Prosecutors wrote in a filing Friday that “as of this date, the parties have not been able to agree upon the terms for a pretrial resolution of this case” and requested a scheduling conference with the judge to set a trial date.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Roske for comment.

According to authorities, US deputy marshals posted outside of Kavanaugh’s house saw Roske exit a taxi outside the justice’s home. Law enforcement officials said Roske was arrested near the justice’s home after calling 911 at the behest of his sister. During that 14-minute call, Roske told the operator he needed “psychiatric help” and that he had a gun and other weapons.

Roske confirmed to the 911 operator that he was planning to kill Kavanaugh and then kill himself because he “didn’t think I could get away with it.”

The-CNN-Wire
CNN Newssource

