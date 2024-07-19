Pikes Peak “Day on the Range” gives children a taste of Western life

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation is hosting an event that will give kids from the Boys and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region a taste of Western life.

"Day on the Range" will be on Tuesday, July 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Latigo Trails Equestrian Center.

Children ages 6 to 12 will receive cowboy gear and get the opportunity to learn about western lifestyle in Colorado from Pikes Peak Range Riders.

The event will host 11 stations that provide hands-on learning opportunities. These stations include cowboy history, cattle, branding, roping, horseback riding, country western music, sheep herding, a wagon ride and a petting zoo.

The Pikes Peak Rangerettes and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol will also be at the event to answer questions and teach children about their roles in the community.

The event is sponsored by the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast, JHW Investment Company, and the El Pomar Foundation.