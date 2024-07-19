GOP Chairman Dave Williams files lawsuit against members of the Colorado Republican Party

ARAPAHOE CO., Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado GOP Chair Dave Williams has filed a lawsuit against Nancy Palozzi and Todd Watkins, two members of the Republican party leading the effort to have him removed from his seat.

The lawsuit documents, filed late Thursday night, allege that Palozzi and Watkins both violated party bylaws in seeking to oust him. Last month, multiple county and state officials worked to schedule a special meeting to vote him out of his seat. That meeting will still be happening on July 28th.

These actions came after comments Williams made regarding the LGBTQ+ community among other comments and decisions they and other members of the Republican party disagreed with.

However, the lawsuit documents also contain a preliminary injunction, which could cancel or delay the meeting.

Erik Stone, a Teller County Commissioner, was among the first county and state officials to ask for his resignation. He says the lawsuit is evidence there is a deep rift within the current Republican party, citing other incidents where Williams had "misused" his power and violated party rules himself.

KRDO13 reached out to Dave Williams, and Hope Scheppler, his Vice-chair tonight for comment. Neither got back before our deadline.

Nancy Palozzi and Todd Watkins also did not reply to our request for comment.