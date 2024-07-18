Texas Southern University Receives Transformative $5 Million Gift – Propels Endowment Beyond $100 Million

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

July 18, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Texas Southern University (TSU) has reached a remarkable milestone, securing a $5 million donation that propels it into the elite club of HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) with endowments exceeding $100 million. This significant contribution marks a pivotal moment in TSU’s history as it approaches its centennial, fortifying the university’s resilience, impact, and adaptability in a dynamic global landscape. “We are deeply grateful for the support of the Majors Charitable Fund and their inspired investment in our students,” said TSU President J.W. Crawford III. “This gift marks a momentous milestone for Texas Southern, reflecting a profound commitment to our mission. The confidence in the university, expressed by this donation, is a powerful testament to the value steadfast partners add and their potential to shape our institution’s future.”

A Legacy of Excellence and Innovation The generous $5 million donation will establish the Majors Charitable Fund Endowment, earmarking $4.3 million to enhance student retention and enrich the academic experience. Complementing this, the TSU Office of Civil Rights will contribute an additional $1.5 million, bringing the total endowment value to an impressive $5.82 million. This infusion of funds is poised to catalyze several critical initiatives across the TSU campus. The TSU Aviation program stands out as a direct beneficiary of this largesse, with $680,000 allocated to acquiring a state-of-the-art Cessna 172S Skyhawk aircraft. This addition will significantly enhance practical training for student pilots, bolstering the program’s capabilities and expanding its fleet to ten aircraft by early 2027. “This historic act of generosity will allow us to expand the TSU student population and reaffirm our commitment to excellence in achievement for generations to come,” said Charlie W. Coleman III, Associate Vice President of Development & Alumni Engagement.

Welcoming a New Era of Leadership This transformative gift comes at a time of exciting developments for TSU, coinciding with the appointment of Vice Admiral J.W. Crawford III, retired Judge Advocate General (JAG) of the United States Navy, as the institution’s 14th president. His leadership heralds a new era of growth and innovation, steering TSU toward an even brighter future. As TSU celebrates this monumental achievement, it underscores the university’s dedication to fostering academic excellence and broadening opportunities for its students. This donation not only enhances the university’s capacity to provide a world-class education but also reinforces its role as a beacon of progress and empowerment in the community. Francis Page Jr., Publisher of Houston Style Magazine, congratulates President J.W. Crawford III on this significant achievement. “This momentous gift is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the TSU community. Under President Crawford’s visionary leadership, TSU is poised to reach even greater heights. We at Houston Style Magazine are proud to support and celebrate TSU’s continued success.” With a robust endowment and a renewed commitment to its mission, Texas Southern University is poised to continue its legacy of excellence, driving positive change and shaping the leaders of tomorrow. More information, please visit: TSU.edu.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611