Why are there so many grasshoppers in Southern Colorado this summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Why are there so many grasshoppers in Southern Colorado?

According to local Entomologist Lisa Mason, people are seeing more grasshoppers this year because of the change in climate. With the warmer weather, more plants are growing that they eat.

The more plants there are in our area the more grasshoppers we will likely see.

Mason said people shouldn't worry about the increase in grasshoppers. Adding that these little bugs actually help the environment because they only feed on plants. They also help feed our birds and insects. That's why she urges people to not kill them.

"If homeowners are seeing extensive damage to their plans. They could consider adding things like road covers or hill cloth. So the grasshoppers cannot get in to feed on those plans. That can be a very helpful solution," Lisa Mason, Entomologist at Colorado University Extension.

If you're annoyed with the amount of grasshoppers in your yard, you can contact the County Extension Office. They are able to let you know the best way to control the increase.