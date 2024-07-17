Two men charged after near-fatal overdose at El Paso County Jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Two men are facing several fentanyl-related charges in connection to a near-fatal overdose at the El Paso County Jail last month.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO), deputies found 45-year-old Tommy Mills unresponsive in his cell after being alerted of a medical emergency on June 1. He was resuscitated after being given multiple doses of Narcan.

Mills was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he told deputies that he had willingly ingested a "small amount" of fentanyl.

Detectives located 4.1 grams of fentanyl inside Mills' cell. During further investigation, they learned that Mills' cellmate, 46-year-old Ryan Morgan, smuggled the Fentanyl into the jail.

Morgan was recently sentenced to the Department of Corrections. EPSO said they believe the drugs were intended to be sold once he was transported to the Department of Corrections.

On July 2, Morgan was charged with numerous drug-related offenses, including distribution of a controlled substance, introduction of contraband and possession of contraband. He is currently being held at the Department of Corrections on his previous charges.

Mills was charged with second-degree possession of contraband and unlawful possession of a controlled substance and is being held on a $10,000 bond.