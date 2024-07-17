Skip to Content
News

Road closed in Colorado Springs due to hit gas line

CSFD
By
New
Published 9:28 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, fire crews and a hazmat team are currently on the scene of a hit gas line on Bradley Road at Horizonview Drive.

CSFD says a construction company working in the area struck the line while excavating. Engine 25, Hazmat 14, Truck 8, and Special Ops 52 are currently working to clear the area.

Drivers are advised to avoid Bradley Road is closed in all directions at Horizonview Drive and plane for an alternate route.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content