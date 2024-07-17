Road closed in Colorado Springs due to hit gas line

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, fire crews and a hazmat team are currently on the scene of a hit gas line on Bradley Road at Horizonview Drive.

CSFD says a construction company working in the area struck the line while excavating. Engine 25, Hazmat 14, Truck 8, and Special Ops 52 are currently working to clear the area.

Drivers are advised to avoid Bradley Road is closed in all directions at Horizonview Drive and plane for an alternate route.