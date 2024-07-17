Pueblo County School District 70 alerts community of data breach

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo County School District 70 (D70) announced a data breach and ransomware incident that may have compromised the personal information of current and former students and staff.

D70 says that the breach, discovered on May 17, is believed to have occurred around April 27. While the full extent is still under investigation, potentially affected data includes student records from 1991-2006 and staff records from an undetermined period to the present.

"We take the privacy and security of our community's information extremely seriously," said Ronda Rein, Superintendent of Pueblo County School District 70. "We are working diligently with cybersecurity experts to fully understand the scope of this incident and to strengthen our systems against future threats."

Although the district is unaware of any actual misuse of information, the district recommends all current and former students and staff take precautionary measures to protect their personal information, including:

1. Monitoring credit reports and financial statements

2. Considering a credit freeze or fraud alert

3. Being vigilant against phishing attempts or suspicious communications

Resources for identity theft protection are available through Equifax, Experian, LifeLock, and TransUnion. Contact information for these agencies is available on our website.

For more information or assistance, please contact D70's IT support team at 719-549-6121.