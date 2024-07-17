New York Liberty cements position as WNBA’s best team with win over Connecticut Sun as Sabrina Ionescu shines

By George Ramsay and Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Sabrina Ionescu had a monster 30-point game as the New York Liberty cemented its status as the WNBA’s best team with an 82-74 victory against second-placed Connecticut Sun.

The Liberty are now 21-4 on the season heading into the All-Star break, which includes winning nine of the past 11, and have enjoyed the team’s best-ever start 25 games into the season.

While four of the Sun’s five starters scored in double digits on Tuesday, it was Ionescu who stole the show with 30 points, six rebounds, and five assists, setting a franchise record with the 13th 30-point game of her career.

She also had a season-high six threes and scored 12 points in the first quarter alone.

“This is my third year, but from year one to year two to year three, I didn’t expect her to be as good as she is right now,” Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello told reporters about Ionescu’s performance.

“She has greatness about her. She’s just consistent every single night, and that’s what greatness is, isn’t it? It’s bringing it every single night.”

Courtney Vandersloot added 10 points for the Liberty, which went on a 10-2 run to pull away in the fourth quarter, while Leonie Fiebich and Kennedy Burke both had nine points.

Despite the loss – its third against the Liberty this WNBA season – Connecticut remains second in the league standings with an 18-6 record.

The All-Star break means that the Liberty’s next game is against the Los Angeles Sparks on August 15 and the Sun next face the Dallas Wings on August 16.

