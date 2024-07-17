Governor Polis, Philip Morris International U.S. CEO announce new manufacturing facility in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Philip Morris International U.S. CEO, Stacey Kennedy, announced a new manufacturing facility coming to Aurora, Colorado. The new facility will be dedicated to the production of Swedish Match's ZYN.

Philip Morris International announced an investment of $600 million over the next two years through one of its U.S. affiliates to open a "state-of-the-art" manufacturing facility in Aurora. Officials estimate the new facility will create as many as 500 jobs with an ongoing annual economic impact of $550 million for the State of Colorado.

PMI says its U.S. affiliate plans to break ground on the new facility by the end of 2025 with regular production starting in 2026. Officials expect the construction phase to create nearly 5,000 jobs with an estimated economic impact of $1 billion.

Career opportunities at the new facility include positions such as engineers, production staff, technicians and quality control, with an anticipated average annual salary of around $90,000. Career opportunities will be shared at https://www.pmi.com/us/job-opportunities.

PMI says investments in this facility and its facilities in Owensboro, Kentucky and Wilson, North Carolina are part of the companies mission to deliver a "smoke-free future." In 2022, PMI acquired Swedish Match – a leader in oral nicotine delivery – led by the IQOS and ZYN brands.

Swedish Match’s ZYN oral nicotine pouches have been on the market in the U.S. for more than a decade and are designed as a smoke-free option for legal-age consumers who smoke and wish to continue using nicotine.

Philip Morris International appears to be sewing philanthropic ties here in Colorado. PMI's U.S.-based affiliates have announced an investment of $350,000 over two years to the Rocky Mountain Veterans Advocacy Project, a Colorado-based law clinic whose mission is to help veterans in need of access to the benefits and care they've earned through service. Affiliates also plan to support the Veteran's Community Project that provides veterans housing with $100,000 directed to Colorado case management and donations to Colorado Gold Star Mothers, the Colorado Freedom Memorial, Hire Heroes USA, Soldier's Angels, and Musicians on Call for Veterans Administration hospital visits. Additionally, affiliates say they have also committed $250,000 per year for the next eight years to the flexible housing fund which benefits Adams County and the City of Aurora by supporting transitional housing for those in need.