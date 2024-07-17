PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)- Some families in Pueblo County who rely on financial or food assistance are out hundreds of dollars after thieves broke into their accounts.

As of today, nearly 500 victims have lost their benefits. Pueblo County is reporting a loss of more than $309,0000.

The Department of Human Services in Pueblo County has been able to reimburse victims who have been affected by this. But the department has another concern that can affect hundreds in September.

According to Tammy Torres, the Pueblo County DHS Director the theft started 2-month ago. It's happening through card cloning, card skimming, and other electronic means.

Torres said due to how many people have been impacted by this, they're having employees work different shifts so they can help the victims.

Torres said it's a long process, the county has to complete the paperwork and then send it to the state. The state then has 10 days to approve whether or not to reimburse the victim.

Currently, people who are affected by this are getting their money back but after September if people get their benefits stolen they won't get reimbursed. Due to this change of law, the county is educating the public on how they can protect their accounts.

"The biggest tip is for the customer to download the Edge app, from the App Store on your smartphone. That will allow you to create an account. Enter your card number, and then once that's completed, you're able to freeze and unfreeze your account," said Torres.