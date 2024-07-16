Peyton community hosting benefit concert for father and daughter killed in suspected DUI crash

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO)- The community in Peyton is grieving the loss of a father and daughter who were tragically killed last week in an alleged drunk driving incident in Falcon.

The family was driving home to Peyton from church when troopers say a drunk driver slammed into them.

41-year-old Brent Pyatt and his 12-year-old daughter Emma were killed in the crash. A 9-year-old was left as the sole survivor.

The community in Peyton is holding a benefit concert for the family on Saturday at Outback Jamz. There will also be food trucks and all proceeds will be going to the family.

The driver has been identified as 46-year-old Jose Bursiaga. According to CSP criminal charges are pending against Bursiaga.

The family has also created a GoFundMe page as well.