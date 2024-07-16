An ammo vending machine is coming to Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)- Soon you can purchase ammo while shopping for groceries. Mesa LaGree's in Pueblo County is installing an ammo vending machine.

The vending machine was created by American Rounds, a company based out of Texas. They have these vending machines in Alabama, Oklahoma, and Texas and now they're expanding to Colorado.

The machine is scheduled to be up and running by the end of the month.

The American Rounds machine scans the customer's ID card and also verifies the customer's identity through facial recognition software.

The machine sells ammunition for various firearms such as rifles, shotguns, and handguns.

We talked with customers who have mixed reactions about this technology coming to Southern Colorado.

"I think it is awesome. It'll be more convenient. And for families, especially out in the county would be good," said Paula Butler.

"Dangerous because people get crazy with guns. And then they can get handy, it'll be even worse," said Maria Quintana.

According to the CEO of American Rounds Grant Magers, they're already receiving requests from states like Hawaii, California, and Alaska to install these vending machines. Magers said they all have the best security for these machines.

"Our machines, We can say, we're the only company in the country that every transaction an ID is checked," said Magers.