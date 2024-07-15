Missing Denver boy found by Colorado Springs Police Department in homeless camp

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) helped reunite a missing 14-year-old from Denver with his family after he was found in a Colorado Springs homeless camp.

According to CSPD, on June 6, 2024, the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) officers were conducting their routine patrol near the drainage ditch south of the 600 block of West Garden of the Gods Road. During their rounds, they came across a camp where an adult woman was found with drug paraphernalia.

Nearby, officers noticed a 14-year-old boy.

CSPD says that as the officers dug deeper into the situation, they discovered additional narcotics and a trove of financial documents and devices, linking the woman to financial fraud involving seven victims. With mounting evidence, the woman was taken into custody.

During questioning with CSPD, the woman claimed that the boy was her son, a fact that the officers were able to confirm. Both were transported to the Gold Hill Substation for further investigation and processing.

When the Department of Human Services (DHS) got involved, it was revealed that the woman had given a false name for the juvenile. Upon proper identification, officers discovered that the boy was a reported runaway from Denver, missing since December 2023. His family was immediately contacted, leading to a long-awaited reunion.

The woman now faces serious charges, including criminal possession of a financial device (a felony), misdemeanor drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse. She was subsequently transported to the Criminal Justice Center.

The Violent Crimes Section will continue to investigate the complex relationship between the suspect and the juvenile, ensuring all aspects of the case are thoroughly examined.

For more on the HOT Team, watch the video below.