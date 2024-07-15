Colorado politicians discuss unity in wake of assassination attempt

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) -- The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, has led to a flurry of discussions amongst politicians, experts, and residents about calls for not just less political violence, but a cooling of the political climate as a whole.

President Biden saying in an address to the nation on Sunday, that "Unity is the most elusive goal of all." saying nothing is more important than goal, right now.

Colorado Democrat Representative Steve Woodrow from Denver, apologized Monday for a post he published to X, formerly Twitter, after the shooting:

Woodrow, just hours later deleted his X account entirely due to the backlash he faced over the post.

His apology, in a statement to KRDO13, wrote:

"I condemn this attempt on President Trump’s life in the most forceful of terms. My message, as inarticulate as it was, is that acts of violence like this are awful and only make it more likely that Trump now wins. We must always resolve our differences peacefully at the ballot box—not through violence. I know people are hurting, and apologize that my words caused additional pain."

The Democratic Party of Colorado, quickly shunned Woodrow's post on Monday.

"It was a regrettable tweet and I condemned it right away, and I would hope that my colleagues in the Republican Party would also condemn really egregious and hateful rhetoric from Lauren Boebert and Representative Matt Soper." said Shad Mubir, the Chairman for the Democratic party on Monday.

He alluded to claims by Republican Representatives Matthew Soper of Mesa and Delta counties on the Western Slope, and Lauren Boebert of Congressional District 3, for their claims that President Joe Biden is to blame for the shooting, due to a recent statement he made to supporters that they have to, put the debate behind them and "put Trump in the bullseye."

"This kind of rhetoric from the left has to stop." exclaimed Boebert in an interview with KRDO13 on Saturday evening.

"Absolutely, I think that his words, as far as getting people wound up about President Trump, have definitely encouraged people to take to the level of violence." explained Representative Soper.

Residents in Colorado Springs however, say they're tired of all the back and forth, and hope the near-tragedy turns a new page for the country.

"I just hope this brings the country together, we are a country divided," said Cathy Tomovich.

While other's aren't optimistic that the sentiment of unity, will last.

"I hope it gets dialed back. I hope, but I don't know if that happens. I think that Donald Trump will continue to dial up the rhetoric. And I think that hopefully the common sense people will dial it down," added Conner Crosby.

It appears however, as the reality of the shooting settles in, that lawmakers are ready for the conversation for the first time in a long time.

"We can disagree on policy. We can even disagree on principle. But we can still be human to each other, and I believe that at the national level, the same thing can happen, and it needs to happen," said Soper.

Political experts tell KRDO13 that this is a pivotal moment, where the tides of American politics could see a shift, however it will also take the efforts of Americans to change how they view and support political candidates to help guide that aspiration.