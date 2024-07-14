Proposed Everett soccer stadium for Revolution “going to happen this time around,” mayor believes

By JON KELLER

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — It’s a problem many New England cities can relate to – dwindling commercial revenues eroding the tax base as working from home empties out downtowns and inflation boosts business costs and prompts consumers to curb their spending. Longtime Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria says a proposed soccer stadium is a key part of the solution.

Soccer stadium proposed for New England Revolution With the Encore casino as a lynchpin, DeMaria said in an interview with WBZ-TV that he is urging the Legislature to press for the approvals he needs to advance plans for a 25,000-seat soccer stadium. The venue is proposed by the Kraft Group to house the New England Revolution and host concerts and community events.

The plan has been stalled on Beacon Hill for several years.

“I really don’t understand what the holdup is, but you know, we’ve had some great conversations with both the House and the Senate,” DeMaria said. “I feel really convinced that it’s going to happen this time around. I think people understand that the issue is…our commercial tax bases are being hit hard.”

Where would Everett soccer stadium be built? The stadium would be built on the blighted site of a long-shuttered waterfront power plant, which DeMaria says used to bring in about $15 million in tax revenue.

But the city has received pushback from city officials in neighboring Boston concerned about traffic congestion, and environmental watchdogs of the Conservation Law Foundation who are eyeing the property as a future site for wind-power industry development.

DeMaria said the stadium would only use nine of the parcel’s 40 acres, leaving ample room and existing infrastructure to handle wind energy needs.

He touts a multi-million dollar state grant for expansion of the MBTA’s Silver Line into the area, a plan to build a pedestrian bridge to the Assembly Row development, and a ban on ride-share drop-offs as responses to the traffic and parking concerns.

“We can’t afford any more vehicles,” he said.

Wynn Resorts puts expansion plans on hold Speaking of affordability, Wynn Resorts Ltd., owners of the Encore, recently cited excessive demands from the city and state for putting on hold their plans to expand their footprint across Lower Broadway to develop more entertainment venues.

“We were asking them to help us with mitigation on public safety, right? We got to an initial $5 million originally, and now we were asking for some help with public safety, a new fire station there to mitigate any EMS concerns, and they were kind of pushing back on that,” DeMaria said. “You know, management has changed…. I think they’re looking at other markets that may be less restrictive. They have, maybe, a better place to reinvest their dollars, [with] maybe a bigger return.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.