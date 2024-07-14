One More Day Of Heat Before A Cool Down

We have a Heat Advisory in effect until 8PM and a Red Flag Warning in effect for Teller County until 8PM.

Tonight we will have yet another mild night in Southern Colorado. Along the I-25 corridor we will have lows in the mid to upper 60s, while the eastern plains will see in lows in the low 70s. Our skies will be partly cloudy.

We have one more day of heat before we get a nice cool down in Southern Colorado. We will start our work week off hot with highs in the 90s to 100s. We will be under another Heat Advisory from 10AM to 6PM. We will have the chance for an afternoon shower.

A cold front will come through Tuesday providing us with cooler temperatures and increase our rain chances. Highs will be in the 80s to 90s.

We will keep our rain chances around as we head into the middle of the work week with our highs in the 80s some hometowns could see 70s. The rain chances and temperatures will stick around for the remaining half of the work week.