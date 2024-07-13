Skip to Content
Colorado political leaders denounce political violence after the Trump rally incident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado political leaders in the state of Colorado are speaking out after gunfire at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press reports the shooting at former President Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination. The shooter was killed by the secret service according to the AP.

The Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger tells the AP one rally attendee was killed.

Republican GOP Chair Dave Williams released this statement to KRDO:

"We thank God Almighty for protecting President Trump. Our prayers are with him and our nation during this dark time, especially as the attempt on his life shows how important it is to stop these insane radicals from destroying our country by re-electing President Trump back into the White House.”

- Dave Williams, Republican GOP Chair


"I’m glad to hear President Trump is doing well following this terrible act of violence. Violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted by this inexcusable act that I strongly condemn. I thank the members of law enforcement for their swift action to ensure the safety of the former President and people in attendance,”

- Jared Polis, Colorado Governor (D)
