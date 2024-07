COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is fighting a grass fire at 901 N. 17th St. CSFD is advising people to avoid the area.

CSFD PIO said in a post on Twitter/X, "Multiple apparatus are attacking the fire and assigned structure protection."

Multiple roads are closed in the area.

This is a developing story. KRDO 13 will update this story as more information becomes available.