Police looking for suspect after 3-year old boy is shot multiple times in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The search is underway for the suspect involved in the shooting of a 3-year-old boy in Colorado Springs.

Officials first received reports of a shooting on Thursday, June 11 at 10:36 p.m. in the 3600 block of El Morro Road, in a neighborhood southwest of S. Academy Boulevard and Chelton Road.

When they arrived on scene, they determined that a three-year-old boy was shot in the leg numerous times and was then transported to a local hospital in a private car driven by his father.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, it was later determined that a white truck with unknown plates had driven by the family's residence and fired numerous shots from the street.

The father, mother and child were asleep in the residence's bedroom when the child was shot.

The child is now reported to be in stable condition.

Officials do not currently have a description of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.