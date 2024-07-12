Combatting urban heat: Colorado State Forest Service offers grants for tree canopy projects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – As summer heat waves sweep through Colorado, many will be looking for shade – but those in urban cities with a lack of trees and other vegetation may have a harder time finding it.

In an effort to ensure all communities across the state have access to shade, the Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is offering grants up to $250,000 for development of tree canopies.

"We have to make sure in 30 years we have livable cool spaces," CSFS Urban Forest Manager Carrie Tomlinson told our Denver partner 9 News. "A good solid 14 -15% canopy cover will reduce the ambient temperature up to 8 degrees in any particular setting. So if you’re talking the difference between 103 degrees and 95 degrees, I would take the 95."

According to Tomlinson, the communities eligible for the grant are those shaded grey in the Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool.

Applications are due before July 31, 2024. Those who are awarded the grant will be notified in September.

From there, a Forest Service team will help plan and implement a strategy to plant trees by spring of 2025.