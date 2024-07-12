Colorado Springs celebrates National Park and Recreation Month with free concerts, contests

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The city of Colorado Springs is celebrating July's National Park and Recreation Month with a variety of free community activities, including concerts in the park and art contests.

The theme for this year, "Where You Belong," is a celebration of how parks and recreation officials foster a sense of community and belonging within the natural areas.

The city says the month stands for a time to acknowledge the importance of parks and recreation in establishing and maintaining quality of life and recognize how they contribute to the physical, economic, and environmental well-being of communities.

A schedule of this month's events can be found below.

Beginning July 1: Coloring Contest

The official coloring sheet for the contest is the last page of the Park and Recreation Month Kids Activity Book, which can be printed online or picked up at a Music in the Park Event.

Completed artwork can be submitted by mail, email or turned in in person at the Park and Recreation of Colorado Springs admin office.

One winner will be selected from five different age groups (ranging from 6 and under to 60 and up) and announced on @cospringsparks social media on August 1st.

July 12: Music in the Park at Panorama Park

5:30 p.m. – Food trucks arrive

6 p.m. – Music begins, presented by Anthem Music Enterprises

6:30 p.m. – Activities including pie eating contest, music chairs, etc. begin.

7:45 p.m. – Giveaways begin. Must be present to win.

July 15: Discover Colorado Springs Calendar Photo Contest

The Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department will begin accepting photo submissions for its Discover COS calendar starting Monday, July 15.

The 2025 calendar will be the 12th edition highlighting the beauty of Colorado Springs parks, trails and open spaces.

July 26: Blue Moon Trail Run and Music in the Park at Piñon Valley Park

4:30pm – Registration Opens for Blue Moon Trail Run. The local race is offered on the fourth Friday evenings of May, June and July .

6:00pm – Blue Moon Trail Run begins

6:00pm – Food trucks arrive & Beer Garden opens

6:30pm – Music begins, featuring local band Chill Duo.

8:15pm – Giveaways begin. Must be present to win.

National Park and Recreation Month is an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association. To learn more about National Park and Recreation Month, visit nrpa.org/July.