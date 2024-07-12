Skip to Content
Colorado Congresswoman calls on President Biden to “pass the torch”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Congresswoman is calling on President Biden to "pass the torch" and step back as the Democratic presidential candidate.

Brittany Pettersen, the Congressional representative for District 7 which covers Jefferson, Broomfield, Lake, Park, Teller, Chaffee, Fremont, and Custer Counties, released a statement on X calling for President Biden to step down.

In her statement, Pettersen says that President Biden should pass the torch to a "capable Democratic leader" in order to "defeat Donald Trump." Pettersen refers to Trump as the "greatest threat to the foundation of this country that we have ever faced."

Earlier this week, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet made similar remarks before President Biden held a press conference stating that he would not step down as the candidate.

