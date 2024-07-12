23-year-old motorcyclist identified in fatal crash on Nevada Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The motorcyclist who died in a crash involving two other motorcycles and another vehicle on June 18 has been identified by the El Paso Country Coroner’s Office as 23-year-old Kelly Rehm.

The accident occurred at approximately 7:57 p.m. at the intersection of East Jackson Street and North Nevada Avenue.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said when they arrived at the scene of the crash, one motorcyclist, now known to be Rehm, was dead at the scene. Another rider suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, while the other motorcyclist fled the scene on foot.

Officials believe that the vehicle was traveling eastbound and crossing through a green light on Nevada Avenue when at least one of the motorcycles collided with the vehicle and all three motorcycles went down. Speed is a factor in the investigation.

This is the 30th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this same time last year, there were 24 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs. In the past 365 days, there have been 56 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.