Pueblo family speaks out after bullet grazes ten-year-old girl’s back

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Around 9:30 in the morning last Sunday, a confrontation between neighbors escalated into a shooting that landed one ten-year-old girl in the hospital. The confrontation happened at the Casa Del Sol apartments in Pueblo.

Scott Jaramillo, the father of the girl, says he had confronted his neighbor about allegedly stealing his daughter's bike for the fourth time. He says that when he started driving away, that neighbor started shooting at his car, and one of the bullets grazed his daughter's back.

"There was about five or six shots that were fired," Jaramillo said. "She caught one in the back through the back window, through the seat, and hit her above her shoulder blade."

The scene ended in an hours-long standoff between Pueblo police and the suspect. Pueblo police have not confirmed if anyone has been arrested in connection with the shooting or given any suspect information.

"I felt dread because it was like my fault. Because if I went and drove up and did that, it wouldn't have happened. So I felt like really bad," Jaramillo said.

In the meantime, Jaramillo says that community members have replaced his daughter's bike by stepping in to raise the money.

He also says that police impounded his car for evidence, and mistakenly charged him over $600 to get it back, causing financial hardship for the family.

When asked about charging Jaramillo, Pueblo police admitted that it was a mistake and refunded Jaramillo the money.