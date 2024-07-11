Investigation underway after body found on Florida beach

By Tynisa Senior and Danielle Garcia

HOLLYWOOD, Florida (WSVN) — A body was found face down on the shoreline of Hollywood Beach Thursday morning, prompting a police investigation.

Hollywood Fire Rescue and Hollywood Police were dispatched to South Ocean Drive and Magnolia Terrace following reports of a possible drowning. Upon arrival, they found the body of an elderly white man.

Police estimate the man to be in his 50s or 60s.

“A resident was jogging on the beach this morning at approximately 6 a.m. They saw a white male on the sand this morning and called 911. Officers responded to the scene,” said Hollywood Police Detective Danielly DeAndrade. “A white male was seen on the ground, not breathing, unresponsive. Fire rescue was called, they responded, pronounced him dead on scene.”

7Skyforce captured aerial footage showing police placing a white body bag on top of the man and securing the area with crime scene tape. Flip-flops, a bag, and pieces of clothing were found near the body.

A woman was seen running on the beach and talking with detectives, fearful that the man found could be her husband.

Police suspect there’s no foul play. The body has not been identified.

Authorities advise avoiding the southern tip of Hollywood Beach, where it meets Miami-Dade County.

