Fort Carson to host endurance event series Tough Mudder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Get your running shoes ready – the endurance event series Tough Mudder is coming to Fort Carson on July 20-21.

The event will test participants' physical strength and camaraderie through a series of races. Registered participants ages 14 and older can sign up for one of three distances: a 5k with 12+ obstacles, a 15k with 20+ obstacles, or a race called "Infinity," which gives athletes up to nine hours to complete as many laps of a course as possible/

The run is hosted by the Fort Carson Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation, in a partnership with Tough Mudder Inc.

Race start times vary, depending on the length of the course and the day, with the Infinity course only available Saturday.

The courses will be located at Fort Carson Training Areas two and four, which can be accessed via Gate 6 off Highway 115 North.

Anyone is welcome to participate, but registration is required in advance. You can register here. There are also volunteer opportunities available.