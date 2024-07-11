2 killed in head-on crash on Highway 24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed late last night when a pickup swerved into the wrong lane and collided head-on with an incoming Jeep.

Colorado State Patrol says two are dead and two are in serious condition. The fatal crash happened on Highway 24 between Judge Orr Road and Curtis Road, just three miles east of Colorado Springs.

Just before 10:30 on June 10, a Chevy Silverado was headed west on Highway 24 when it collided with a Jeep Wrangler heading east. The driver and a passenger in the Jeep – a 41-year old man and a 12-year old girl – were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 9-year-old passenger in the Jeep survived, as well as the driver of the Chevy, a 46-year-old man. Both suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not yet been released.

Alcohol and speed are considered to be factors in this crash.

Highway 24 was reopened around 3 a.m. Thursday.