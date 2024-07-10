Shooting suspect in custody following hours-long standoff in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - There was a heavy police presence Wednesday evening near St. Mary Corwin Hospital in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said they were working to contact a shooting suspect in the 2400 block of Lake Ave. and citizens were advised to avoid the area.

According to the PPD, a 17-year-old male arrived at a local hospital around 1 p.m. Wednesday with a gunshot wound. He is in serious condition. The PPD said they were able to identify a suspect and that was who they were trying to contact.

Officers arrived at the scene around 2 p.m. and the suspect was in custody around 6:30 p.m. Police remained at the scene for much of the night collecting evidence.

A KRDO13 crew observed the Pueblo SWAT Team arriving at the scene several hours into the standoff. After about five and a half hours total, the suspect surrendered peacefully.

The PPD could not say what charges the suspect may be facing nor what the relationship was between the suspect and the shooting victim.