Pueblo’s first-ever community dog walk highlights the city’s dog-friendly amenities

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The first-ever Pueblo community dog walk is coming to the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk, courtesy of a partnership between the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo.

The Dog Days of Summer will take place on the evening of July 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The free event is the highlight of Pueblo Dog Week, a campaign by Visit Pueblo aimed at showcasing the city's dog-friendly services and amenities.

At the head of the pack will be Mayor Heather Graham, who will lead the walk alongside her dog, Lucy.

The walk will host a variety of vendors, shelters and pet-based organizations with giveaways, educational information and free treats for your four-legged best friend.

PAWS Animal Shelter of Pueblo will also be at the walk with dogs available for adoption and ready to find their forever home.

Some restaurants on the Riverwalk will even be offering special discounts and treats for attendees that stop by with their furry friends.

It won't be a structured walk – instead, the Chamber of Commerce said the event will let guests explore vendors and restaurants at their own pace.

Dogs are required to remain leashed for the duration of the event, and owners are expected to clean up after their pets.

The dog walk is free to the public. Downtown Pueblo will offer free parking for the event as well.