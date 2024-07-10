Pueblo Zoo partnering with T-Fiber to offer “Dollar Day” to families

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - T-Fiber has partnered with the Pueblo Zoo to present Dollar Day at the Zoo. On July 20, 2024, admission for families will cost just one dollar from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Full prices will apply after 1 p.m.

“Conservation issues affect everyone, and we believe it is important that everyone have access to the zoo to

connect with animals and learn more about conservation of animals and their natural habitat. We are delighted to partner with T-Fiber to help us make the zoo experience available to all.” Abby Krause, Pueblo Zoo, Executive Director

Zoo officials do warn that wait times are to be expected due to the popularity of the event. Overflow parking is available throughout City Park, at the tennis courts, and at the City Park pool. Plan for parking to take around 30 minutes as volume will be high. Due to the large number of guests, the Rainforest will be closed on Dollar Day.