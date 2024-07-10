Pueblo officials seeking suspects involved in attempted robbery of dispensary, two gun stores

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for two individuals and the vehicles involved in the attempted robbery of a marijuana dispensary and two gun stores.

The attempted crimes were reported in the early morning of July 6. Officials say the two subjects were seen at another Pueblo West gun store and two other businesses in El Paso County later that day.

One subject is described as wearing a black hooded jacket, blue pants and pink Croc-style shoes. The second subject was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, dark sweatpants and light-colored shoes. Both suspects were wearing masks over their faces during the attempted crimes.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

PCSO is looking for a silver Subaru Ascent with a damaged front that was involved in the attempted robberies.

Security footage showed the vehicle ram into the front of Strawberry Fields, located at 4100 block of Nature Center Rd. and Curran Firearms at the 2600 block of Santa Fe Dr.

One other light-colored SUV was also associated with the attempted burglaries, but officers are unsure of the make or model of the car.

The cars believed to be involved are pictured below:

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

If you recognize either suspect or their vehicles, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office asks that you contact them at (719) 583-6250 and reference #16726.