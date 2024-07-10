COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- There's new controversy in the State Democratic Party. This comes after Colorado Senator Michael Bennet came out saying he doesn't believe President Joe Biden can win the 2024 election.

Senator Bennet made an appearance on CNN this week, causing a divide in Colorado's Democratic Party.

"Donald Trump is on track, I think, to win this election, and maybe win it by a landslide and take with him the Senate and the House," said Sen. Bennet.

Senator Nick Hinrichsen from Pueblo agrees with Bennet and says it's concerning to see what the party is going through. He believes there's other candidates who could win against the GOP nominee.

"Elections are about the future. And what we saw last week gives me concern, his ability to, to be effective, for the next four years," said Sen. Hinrichsen. "We have several leaders, whether it be, Vice President Harris, whether it be Governor Whitmer, numerous, leaders who are fully capable of stepping up and stepping in."

Rob Rogers is the Vice Chair of the El Paso County Democratic Party and disagrees. He's calling on others to back Biden.

"The El Paso County Democratic Party, we support the Democratic presidential candidate, unequivocally, would not really matter who it was. We are united, behind the person that the Democrats elected during the presidential primary back in February," said Rogers. "I would really prefer that they focus on the more pressing issues at hand, which is, defeating, the former MAGA president and defeating his agenda."

We reached out to Senator Bennet for an interview and didn't hear back.