Skip to Content
News

Heavy police presence near St. Mary Corwin in Pueblo related to shooting suspect

PPD
By
New
today at 5:16 PM
Published 5:29 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - There is a heavy police presence Wednesday evening near St. Mary Corwin Hospital in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said they are working to contact a shooting suspect in the 2400 block of Lake Ave. Citizens are advised to avoid the area.

According to the PPD, a 17-year-old male arrived at a local hospital around 1 p.m. Wednesday with a gunshot wound. He is in serious condition.

The PPD said they were able to identify a suspect and that is who they are currently trying to contact.

No further information is available at this time. This article will be updated.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content