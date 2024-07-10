Heavy police presence near St. Mary Corwin in Pueblo related to shooting suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - There is a heavy police presence Wednesday evening near St. Mary Corwin Hospital in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said they are working to contact a shooting suspect in the 2400 block of Lake Ave. Citizens are advised to avoid the area.

According to the PPD, a 17-year-old male arrived at a local hospital around 1 p.m. Wednesday with a gunshot wound. He is in serious condition.

The PPD said they were able to identify a suspect and that is who they are currently trying to contact.

No further information is available at this time. This article will be updated.