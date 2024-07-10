Aerial gunnery training starts today at Fort Carson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to Fort Carson officials, the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade will begin aerial gunnery training exercises from July 10 through August 25, 2024.

Officials say residents should expect increased noise and low-flying helicopters toward the southern end of Fort Carson.

"Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities. We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting our neighboring communities." Emily Peacock, Fort Carson Garrison Public Affairs, Chief of Media Relations

Officials say noise complaints during this time should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.