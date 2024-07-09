US star Emma Navarro’s Wimbledon run ended by Italy’s Jasmine Paolini

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — US tennis star Emma Navarro’s dream Wimbledon run was ended on Tuesday as Italy’s Jasmine Paolini earned an emphatic 6-2 6-1 victory in the quarterfinals.

The 28-year-old Paolini, who had never won a match at Wimbledon until 10 days ago, needed just 58 minutes to convincingly dispatch Navarro and become the first Italian woman in history to reach the last four in SW19 in the Open era.

“It’s unbelievable, just unbelievable,” Paolini said in her on-court interview. “It’s amazing to get the win on this court, on this special court. I’m so happy to be in the semifinals, I don’t know what to say at the moment. Grazie.

“It’s so special, it’s a dream to be here in this position to be in the semifinal. I was watching finals when I was a kid on this court and it’s strange to be here to get the win and get to the semifinals in Wimbledon.

“I feel so happy and I have to say I played a really good match. She’s a tough opponent, I lost with her three time in the last year,” added Paolini, who will play Donna Vekic in the semifinals.

