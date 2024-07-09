Teller County Sheriff’s Office finds 18-year-old reported as missing

UPDATE: Nathan has been found.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is searching for a missing 18-year-old, identified as Nathan Rice.

TCSO says that Nathan was last seen near the Lovell Gulch trailhead and that he left his car keys, wallet, and other personal item at his house.

According to TCSO, Teller County Search and Rescue has dog teams out around the Rampart Range Farish Recreation area where they believe Nathan is.

TCSO says he is 5'11" 175 pounds with brown shaved hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid button-up shirt tucked into jeans and cowboy boots. If you see this missing person please call the Teller County Sheriff's Office at (719) 687-9652 or 9-1-1.