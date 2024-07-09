Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers: Animal Cruelty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Animal cruelty is an ongoing problem in the state of Colorado.

According to FBI data, Colorado ranks 3rd for animal abuse by number of offenses. That number, nearly 4,000 instances in a ten-year span, is almost four times the national average.

Therefore, the Colorado Bureau of Animal Protection and local crime stoppers needs your help to keep our furry friends safe this summer.

Dan May with Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers says he sees animal cruelty in three ways: negligence, intentional danger, and organized fighting.

The most common mistake pet owners make during the summer months are leaving animals in a car, May said. On average, the inside of a car increases one degree per minute.

While Colorado ranks among the worst states for animal abuse, May says pet owners should know there are resources available for those struggling to care for their pets.

Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers, Pikes Peak Humane Society, and the Teller County Animal Shelter provide aide to pet owners in need of things like food or veterinarian care.

If you see an animal in danger, May advises you to contact the organizations above and someone will come out to investigate.

He adds that Colorado has harsher punishments than most states if someone is found guilty of hurting an animal.

"Negligence can be a misdemeanor, but if someone is intentionally doing it - it's a felony in Colorado. They can go to prison," May said.

If you have information about a crime or know something that could lead to an arrest, contact Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

