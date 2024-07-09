Colorado Springs dog bar recognized as one of the nation’s best

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Want to socialize without leaving your dog at home? A Colorado Springs spot has your back – and it's being recognized as one of the nation's best spots to bring your four-legged best friend.

Pub Dog Colorado was nominated by USA Today as one of the U.S.'s best dog bars. It eventually took the fourth spot on the list.

The business opened its doors in 2017 after Colorado Springs resident Tara Downs took a trip to Europe, where she saw dogs welcomed inside restaurants.

Downs decided to bring the custom back with her. Now, Pub Dog is the only restaurant in Colorado that allows customers to dine indoors with their dogs.

Pub Dog includes a restaurant, bar, and an indoor/outdoor dog park. Some of their signature drinks include Best Buds Dog Beer, Labrador Lemonde and Bloodhound Bloody Mary.

It features a menu for dogs, too, of course – and it includes puppy patties, pupsicles, puppucinos and more.

The location hosts adoption events and weekly meet-ups for certain dog breeds. This month, dog owners can look forward to events such as Paint Your Pup, a fundraising adoption event and a Harry Potter trivia night.

Pub Dog is located at 2207 Bott Avenue in Colorado Springs and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.